Maple Ridge runner takes on Fat Dog in brother’s honour

Matt Hosford will be racing 193 kilometres from Keremeos in Cathedral Provincial Park to Manning Park.

On Friday morning, Matt Hosford will be embarking on a running race that a mere 50 per cent of contestants ever finish.

The former Maple Ridge resident will be running193 kilometres, from Keremeos in Cathedral Provincial Park to Manning Park. The race will include one river crossing and has an elevation gain of 8,673 metres, just short of that for Mount Everest (8,848m).

The Fat Dog 120 Trail Race has been shortlisted as one of North America’s hardest running races by Competitor Magazine and was shortlisted by Outside Online as one of the nine toughest ultra marathons.

Starting at 10 a.m., Matt has 48 hours to complete the race, but he is hoping to complete it by midnight on Saturday.

Hosford is competing in honour of his twin brother, Owen.

Owen fell to his death while mountaineering near Squamish in July 2014.

The 27-year-old had just started the sport and was out with two friends when he slipped on some snow and fell off a 30-metre cliff. He had the proper gear, but for whatever reason, at the time, he wasn’t wearing it.

Even though search and rescue membershappened to be in the area and were on the scene within two minutes, Owen was unresponsive and could not be helped.

He was pronounced dead.

Twelve hours later, the RCMP paid a visit to his parents’ house in Maple Ridge to notify them of his passing.

Helicopters airlifted his body out the next day.

Matt and Owen moved to Maple Ridge with their family from South Africa in 1993.

They attended St. Patrick’s elementary and went to high school at Archbishop Carney in Port Coquitlam.

They were always very active and from Grade 5 to Grade 11 they were members of the Golden Ears Athletics Track and Field Club and were coached by Andrew Lenton.

They used to run in the UBC Research Forest trails together and on some of the trails around Alouette Lake.

When they were in Grade 10, they did an outdoor education program through their high school, during which they were able to go on a number of outdoor trips throughout the year. They learned about environmental sustainability and climate change.

“It really opened our eyes and gave us a new perspective on education and being able to pursue your passions through education,” said Matt.

“It was something that affected us long-term because after that program we still really got into the outdoors and we continued to do stuff outside and follow that passion,” he said.

It has taken Matt and his family a long time to figure out what they wanted to do to honour Owen.

They wanted to do something special and meaningful and decided they want to give the gift of outdoor adventure to at-risk youth in Owen’s name.

“A lot of the time it comes down to opportunity, your family life being able to provide the time and money to do those kind of trips,” said Matt, who will be raising money for a scholarship that will fund outdoor excursions with Outward Bound Canda for at-risk youth and high school students who cannot afford to enroll in outdoor programs.

“I am trying to focus on just B.C. trips. On Vancouver Island, a couple of days kayaking trip or doing the West Coast Trail hiking trip and that kind of stuff,” said Matt.

He participated in his first marathon in January 2016 and his first ultra marathon – any race more than 50 kilometres – in June the same year.

For Fat Dog, he has only been preparing since January this year.

“I’ve been subtly increasing my distance of how much I run. So running a couple of days a week. I’ve been going to the gym to strengthen certain muscles in my legs and in my arms, and then just studying nutrition and studying people’s races,” said Matt, trying to pick up any tips he possibly can.

Matt will be turning 30 on Saturday and can’t think of a more meaningful place than Manning Park to spend his birthday. It is the first place his family every went hiking and skiing when they came to Canada and the last place he went on a hike with Owen.

Some racers will sleep for an hour or so while doing the Fat Dog, but Matt is going to listen to his body and can’t see himself wanting to stop along the way.

He will be eating espresso beans and drinking flat Coca Cola along the way for the caffeine and the sugar.

But his biggest boost will be from his father, who will act as a pacer, a person who runs alongside a racer to provide moral support, for the last 40 kilometres.

“Just when you are feeling low, just to have someone there can really change your motivation,” said Matt.

“I am hoping he will be able to get me through to the end.”

• To donate, go to gofundme.com/owenhosford.