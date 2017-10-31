Maple Ridge school teaches community with stone soup

Cruz Delalla, left, and Keira Harron, kindergarten students at Webster’s Corners elementary make biscuits to go with the stone soup on Thursday. (Colleen Flanagan/THE NEWS)

Webster’s Corners elementary held their annual stone soup meal last week.

Students from each classroom from kindergarten to Grade 7 was responsible for bringing ingredients for the soup and then on Thursday afternoon they helped to prepare and cook the meal by chopping the vegetables for the soup and baking Rice Kripies squares and biscuits.

The stone soup is part of the school’s PEAK program that emphasizes leadership, community and service and focuses on giving back to the community, promoting empathy, kindness and caring.

Teachers, educational assistants and parents helped to serve the meal on Friday.

“This event really brings our school community together and is a concrete way for our students to see how everyone, working together side-by-side, can create something meaningful,” said Webster’s Corners elementary principal Ramin Mahrassa.

“It’s a wonderful way for us to celebrate our school community and helps us to then branch out into such community service-oriented activities such as creating care packages for the homeless, collecting supplies for the SPCA, intermediate students volunteering at the Salvation Army kitchen every week, school-wide shoreline clean-up, adopting endangered species, hosting a veteran’s tea, and building a school garden,” he said.

The PEAK program is in its second year of implementation at the school.