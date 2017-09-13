Maple Ridge secondary showcases student activities

The inaugural team and club showcase took place on Monday at MRSS.

Natalie Tankratz, a Grade 9 student at Maple Ridge secondary, is thrown into the air in a cheer-leading demonstration during the school’s inaugural club and team showcase Monday morning. There was also a hotdog barbecue. (Colleen Flanagan/THE NEWS)

Booths lined the front entrance of Maple Ridge secondary Monday afternoon showcasing team sports and clubs available at the school.

The inaugural event was put on by the student council to help recruitment with the clubs and also to make it easier for students to get involved by being able to find out when and where the clubs and teams meet.

There were 40 booths set up, some with interactive displays.

The cheerleading club offered demonstrations as well as the wrestling club during the lunch-time fair.

Christian Reid, a Grade 8 student at Maple Ridge secondary, concentrates on his next move at the Chess Club’s booth during the school’s inaugural club and team showcase Monday morning. There was also a hotdog barbecue. (Colleen Flanagan/THE NEWS)