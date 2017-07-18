Maple Ridge vet fundraising for animal evacuees

Staff at the Dewdney Animal Hospital holding fundraiser for animals evacuated from B.C. wildfires.

An animal disaster response team needs more help to respond to the care of animals evacuated from the wildfires in the province.

At the Chilliwack and Surrey evacuation shelters the Canadian Disaster Animal Response Team for southwest B.C. are handing out pet food, kitty litter, scoops, crates, harnesses, and bird, guinea pig and rabbit food.

For the time being there are only a couple of dogs and cats in residence at the Surrey location, but that could change in an instant.

Dr. Adrian Walton and the staff at the Dewdney Animal Hospital are holding a fundraiser this weekend for the agency.

There will be nail trims for dogs, a puppy kissing booth with professional photos and Click and Clown Company featuring Dilly and Donna entertainment will be making balloon dogs.

Ther will also be a silent auction, a 50/50 and snacks.

All proceeds will be going directly to the fire relief efforts.

The fundraiser takes place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on July 22 at the Dewdney Animal Hospital, 11965 228 Street in Maple Ridge.

For more information call 604-467-1161.