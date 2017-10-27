More veterans are wanted to march in this years Remembrance Day ceremonies in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows. (THE NEWS/files)

More Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows veterans wanted to march on Remembrance Day

No legion membership necessary

More veterans are wanted to march in the Remembrance Day parades in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows.

Jim MacDonald, past president of Royal Canadian Legion Branch 88 in Maple Ridge, says that the numbers of veterans is getting smaller and smaller each year. But he knows that there are quite a pool of veterans in the community that could take part.

“Many think they have to be legion members (to be in the parade),” said MacDonald, noting that that’s not true.

You don’t have to be a legion member, “that’s not the intent of the parade,” he said.

“The parade and the day is for all veterans, of all ages,” continued MacDonald.

MacDonald would like to see men and women who have taken part in military campaigns in Korea, Bosnia and Afghanistan to come out.

“We’ld just like to see them here,” he said, adding that no registration is required. All they have to do is show up at the Legion building at 12101 224 St. by 10 a.m. in Maple Ridge or in Spirit Square by Pitt Meadows City Hall at 12007 Harris Rd.

For those with mobility issues bus transportation will provided ahead of time from the Maple Ridge Legion to the cenotaph for priority seating.

Remembrance Day takes place at 11 a.m. on Nov. 11.

For more information call the legion at 604-463-5101.

