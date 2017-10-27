The Ridge Meadows Hospice Society’s Oktoberfest Fundraiser. (Contributed)

More than $10,000 raised at Oktoberfest in Pitt Meadows

Oktoberfest celebration a fundraiser for the Ridge Meadows Hospice Society

More than $10,000 was raised at the annual Ridge Meadows Hospice Society’s Oktoberfest celebration last Friday.

The Alpine Platters kicked off the sold out event at Heritage Hall in Pitt Meadows demonstrating a traditional style of dance from the alpine regions of Germany and Austria.

The evening also included a yodeling competition, a best dressed contest, a stein holding battle and oom-pah music by The Oktoberators.

More than 225 people attended, including 72 staff from Lightheaded Lighting, a record attendance for the event.

Money will go towards palliative care and grief support programs offered by the hospice society.

The Ridge Meadows Hospice Society provides free support programs to individuals and their loved ones in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows experiencing the end of life journey, grief and bereavement.

 

