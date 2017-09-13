National fitness campaign comes to Langley’s historic site

ParticiPACTION is still cajoling Canadians to be more physically active.

Some old fashioned fun at the Fort Langley National Historic Site will help people cross off items on their ParticiPACTION 150 Play List.

The ParticipACTION 150 Play List Crew has 100 tour stops planned across Canada, with activity stations including on one Sept. 20 at the historic site.

The Play List Crew will be there to host activities from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and for Canada 150, admission is free to national historic sites.

The Play List is ParticiPACTION’s Canada 150 initiative to get Canadians more active. People can go online to register in advance so they can track the number of activities they do and watch the leaderboard.

So far people have played hopscotch at a Toronto airport, wheelchair racing in Nathan Phillips Square, a 150-shaped activity course, and more traditional activities such as hockey, bowling and building snowpeople.

Canadians who take part in the ParticiPACTION 150 Play List can be entered in for prizes. The top prize is a Chevrolet vehicle.

There’s also trips weekly prizes like activity trackers, hiking gear, gift cards, and hotel vouchers, and monthly prizes of activity trackers and gift cards.

Learn more at participaction.com.