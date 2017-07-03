New assistant fire chief for the Maple Ridge department

Doug Armour started his new job on Thursday.

Doug Armour is the new assistant fire chief for the Maple Ridge fire department.

Armour started at the department in 2001 as a paid-on-call firefighter and got a career position there in 2007.

In 2015, he left the floor of the department, becoming the training officer for the next two years.

He worked with recruits, career members and paid-on-call members.

Now, Armour will be responsible for prevention.

“I’ll now be looking at inspections for residential and commercial buildings, and then I’m also in operations, so I’ll be looking after the trucks and equipment through all the halls. So that will be my new roll there,” said Armour.

The position became available after former fire chief Dane Spence retired.

Howard Exner became chief and Michael Van Dop became deputy fire chief, leaving an opening for assistant fire chief.