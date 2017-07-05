PHOTOS: Arshdeep Purba takes home Miss BC crown

It was a night full of pomp, glamour and and heart-wrenching stories as Arshdeep Purba took home the Miss BC crown on Monday night.

The Surrey contestant said moving to Canada and having to start all over again at a young age has shaped the way she approaches challenges.

“My family and I started with nothing in our hands, and worked hard to gradually settle,” she said. “I was always in self-doubt and let myself drown with my insecurities. I want to be the voice that inspires individuals to accomplish their goals and conquer happiness, but mainly to be proud of who they are.”

But Purba wasn’t the only one to go home with a prize:

Miss BC: Arshdeep Purba, Surrey

Arshdeep Purba, Surrey Mrs. BC: Genicca Whitney, Surrey

Genicca Whitney, Surrey Miss Teen BC: Sallee Whitewing, North Vancouver

Sallee Whitewing, North Vancouver Junior Miss BC: Melarie Eustaquio, Coquitlam

Melarie Eustaquio, Coquitlam Miss BC Charity: Reshmi Chandra, Surrey

Reshmi Chandra, Surrey Junior Miss BC Charity: Ayesha Kumar, Abbotsford

Miss Teen BC Interior: Jade Sharp, Cranbrook

Jade Sharp, Cranbrook Miss Teen Vancouver Island: Olivia Dunseith, Victoria

Olivia Dunseith, Victoria Miss Teen Lower Mainland: Naomi Moon, Surrey

Naomi Moon, Surrey Miss Teen Greater Vancouver: Gurnaz Sandhu, Vancouver

Mrs. BC Interior: Abby VanderMeulen, Salmon Arm

Abby VanderMeulen, Salmon Arm Mrs. Vancouver Island: Jane Vermeulen, Victoria

Jane Vermeulen, Victoria Mrs. Lower Mainland: Lesya Anna Adehl, Vancouver

Lesya Anna Adehl, Vancouver Mrs. Greater Vancouver: Masha Tikhonova, Vancouver

Miss BC Interior: Vahnessa Espig, Kamloops

Vahnessa Espig, Kamloops Miss Vancouver Island: Robyn Thomas, Victoria

Robyn Thomas, Victoria Miss Lower Mainland: Anne Longakit, Surrey

Anne Longakit, Surrey Miss Greater Vancouver: Beenu Bajwa, Surrey

Beenu Bajwa, Surrey Miss Fraser Valley: Baneet Braich, Abbotsford

PHOTOS: Miss BC Winners: