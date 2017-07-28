Piano back on Maple Ridge bandstand

The piano this year has a Canada 150 theme and was painted by artists at Vicuna Studio.

The piano is back on the bandstand in Memorial Peace Park.

An unveiling ceremoney will be held for 2017 Pianos on the Street – Maple Ridge, on Saturday, July 29 at 11 a.m. The event will feature free cake.

“Last year was great to see people in the community embrace playing the piano in the bandstand, from little kids to accomplished musicians,” said Dipti Chavan, events co-ordinator with the Downtown Maple Ridge Business Improvement Association.

This is a third year artists with with the the Ridge Meadows Association of Community Living painted the piano at Vicuna Studio.

It has a Canada 150 theme this year and will be unveiled to help kick off the Artist in the Park summer market, and alongside Haney Farmers Market.

Pianos on the Street is an innovative summer project presented by the Piano Teachers Federation, hosted by the DMRBIA and the City of Maple Ridge.

“The goal of the project is to bring music to as many people as possible, to engage the community, and to activate public spaces,” Chavan said.