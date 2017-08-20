Pitt Meadows Golf Club hosts Family Day

A free screening of The Lego Batman Movie will take place at 9 p.m. Aug. 20.

Pitt Meadows Golf Club is hosting a Family Day.

After 4 p.m. on Aug. 20 nine holes of golf will cost non-members only $25 per adult and children under 12 can golf for free.

Golf is free for all members and their guests under 18-years during that time.

Reservations can be made for the dining room that overlooks the golf course.

At 9 p.m. The Lego Batman Movie will be screened.

Bring your blankets, chairs and pillows to enjoy this free event.

Popcorn and snacks will be available for purchase.

For more information call 604-465-5431 or go to pittmeadowsgolf.com.