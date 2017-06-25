Playbox launching in Maple Ridge Park

Live 5-2-1-0 simplifies information on proper nutrition and physical activity into four simple guidelines for children and families.

Live 5-2-1-0 is putting its second playbox in Maple Ridge Park.

A launch party with funding partners, mayor and council, local children from Summer Camps at Maple Ridge Park is planned for Wednesday, July, 12-2 p.m.

“We are very excited launch our second Playbox and have received a lot of positive feedback about the first one installed in Memorial Peace Park. We are looking forward to seeing even more families access this Playbox over the summer” Jen Baillie, parks, recreation and culture children’s programmer.

The program is meant to help kids and families adopt healthy habits. By bringing community stakeholders together to share and support this common message, Live 5-2-1-0 helps build partnerships and create healthy environments where kids can eat well and be active everyday.

Live 5-2-1-0 Playboxes offer parents and caregivers new ideas on how to play with their kids, supply the necessary games and sports equipment, and provide unlimited access and opportunity for families to get outdoors and engage with other families through active play.

Playboxes help to enhance environments and remove some of the barriers to access for active outdoor play, as well as foster social connectedness.

The boxes are wrapped with colourful vinyl graphics and secured with combination locks; the code to open a Playbox is free and access can be obtained through local community websites or recreation centres.

The play box in maple ridge Park will be the second one installed in the city and was made possible by the support of Scope B.C., Canadian Heritage and the City of Maple Ridge.

This Playbox will also have additional activities for families to connect with nature and explore the park, such as scavenger hunts.

Play boxes have been successfully installed in other cities throughout British Columbia, including Abbotsford, Chilliwack, New Westminster, Delta and Nanaimo.

City staff will be hosting Play nights in the Park at Maple Ridge Park from July 12 to Aug. 30, 6:30-8 p.m.

The success of this project will depend on community involvement. Residents of Maple Ridge and local organizations can play a role by helping monitor the boxes, contributing to the purchase of new equipment through financial or in-kind support, and hosting a Live 5-2-1-0 Playbox in the Park night to facilitate active play with the children.

If you or your organization is interested in any of these opportunities, contact Baillie at jbaillie@mapleridge.ca or 604-466-4339

• For more information on the Live 5-2-1-0 initiatives, visit http://www.live5210.ca/.

For more information about how to gain access to the play box, email playbox@mapleridge.ca.