Pushing for change in Maple Ridge

Joe Roberts pushes a shopping cart into Memorial Peace Park as part of his cross-Canada walk for Push For Change Wednesday morning. (Colleen Flanagan/THE NEWS)

Joe Roberts who is walking across Canada to bring awareness about youth homelessness arrived in Maple Ridge Wednesday morning.

Joe Roberts pushed a shopping cart along Lougheed Highway Wednesday morning and into Memorial Peace Park, part of his cross-Canada walk to raise money and awareness to support the end of youth homelessness in the country., an initiative called Push For Change.

Roberts addressed youth gathered in the Maple Ridge park to tell them about why he was doing the walk called Push For Change.

Other events will include a Sleep-Out Challenge for youth from 9:30 p.m. to 8 a.m. at the Greg Moore Youth Centre where those aged 13- years to 18-years can enjoy a swim, pizza and movies for $25 per person.

At 8 a.m. on Aug. 31 there will be a Community Fundraiser Breakfast with Roberts, the Push For Change team and Sleep-Out Challenge participants. Breakfast will be by donation at the Greg Moore Youth Centre.

Money raised will be going to The Upstream Project, a school-based youth homeless prevention model administered by Raising the Roof.

Roberts will be finishing his walk across Canada with a celebration in Vancouver.

For more information about any of the Maple Ridge events call Youth Services at 604-467-7443