Raise a glass for the 28th annual Fraser Valley Wine Festival

Charity soirée happens Nov. 4 at Willowbrook Shopping Centre

This year’s Fraser Valley Wine Festival isn’t solely for oenophiles (a.k.a. wine connoisseurs).

The 28th annual fundraiser at the Willowbrook Shopping Centre, happening this year on Saturday, Nov. 4, will not only offer more than 200 wines from around the world — some of them not easily attainable here, there will also be mouth-watering culinary fare provided by nearly a dozen top local restaurants.

The focus of one of Langley’s top charity events has always been about supporting local charities.

The festival takes place in the concourse of Willowbrook Shopping Centre and runs from 7 to 9:30 p.m.

All net proceeds go to Langley community projects and charities. With the help of sponsors like BDO Dunwoody, which has contributed $135,000 over the years, the annual festival has put more than a million dollars into Langley Central Rotary Club’s community funding program.

And an added bonus this year: a chance to win a helicopter ride topped off with a fine dining experience. SKY Helicopters and Moxie’s Bar and Grill have combined to offer a grand prize package consisting of a helicopter flight for four people to the upper alpine of the Coast Mountains.

There, the lucky recipients will be treated to a mountaintop, white-cloth dining experience. Upon arrival, they will be greeted with champagne followed by gourmet menu selections accompanied by wine pairings for each of four courses.

Ticket prices have been raised slightly to $55 each this year, but that increase has allowed organizers to dispense with after-entry sales of wine-tasting tickets. Tickets can be purchased online at www.fvwf.ca, from any Langley Central Rotarian, or at Willowbrook Shopping Centre’s customer service counter.

The wine festival entrance is the south entry of the mall (between Sears and The Bay). Tickets are limited, and sell-out crowds are usual.

Since 1989, the Rotary Club of Langley Central has hosted the Fraser Valley Wine Festival. Learn more about the club at www.fvwf.ca/about-us.aspx.

 

Wines of Argentina

Previous story
Maple Ridge BC SPCA hosts pumpkin carving party

Just Posted

Mother bear attacks Mission woman in her home, then conservation officer responding to call

Animal charged, knocked down and bit conservation officer before being pushed off and shot

Flames continue hot streak with weekend sweep

Ridge Meadows’ Halen Cordoni nets hat trick, overtime winner against Abbotsford

UPDATED: Gunfire erupts in quiet Langley neighbourhood early this morning

Police have 79A Avenue cordoned off after reports of shots just before 5 a.m.

Petition started to stop Maple Ridge road straightening project

Petition in response to proposed plan to straighten section of Fern Cres. towards Golden Ears Park.

VIDEO: Burned Jeep matches suspect vehicle in two shooting incidents

Police discovered vehicle on fire overnight in Yorkson neighbourhood in Langley

Maple Ridge BC SPCA hosts pumpkin carving party

Little ones also ejoyed a costume and colouring competition at the Maple Ridge branch.

B.C. VIEWS: Horgan fumbles salmon farm threat

Lana Popham falls for anti-aquaculture propaganda

Amazon gets 238 proposals for 2nd headquarters

Submissions were due last week. Online retailer has said tax breaks and grants would be factors

Raise a glass for the 28th annual Fraser Valley Wine Festival

Charity soirée happens Nov. 4 at Willowbrook Shopping Centre

Giants return with eight points

Vancouver also gets reinforcements with captain Tyler Benson back with hockey club

5 to start your day

A South Surrey shooting, Team B.C. wins the 2017 WHL Cup and more

Justin Timberlake invited back to Super Bowl halftime show

A ‘wardrobe malfunction’ with Janet Jackson caused a national controversy during his last appearance

A scary box office weekend for everyone but Tyler Perry

‘Boo 2! A Madea Halloween’ scared up a healthy $21.7 million in its first weekend in theatres

Even as long-form census data returns, Statcan readies for day without it

Wednesday’s release is expected to show immigrants making up a larger share of the population

Most Read