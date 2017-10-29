One of the protest signs calling the section of Fern Crescent to be realigned “Cathedral Grove.” (Michael Hall/THE NEWS)

Rally against Fern Crescent realignment

Leave “Cathedral Grove” alone.

A small, but vocal group gathered at the horse clock in downtown Maple Ridge on Sunday to protest cutting down trees as part of improvements to Fern Crescent, the winding, tree-lined road that leads to Golden Ears park.

The section of road to be realigned runs from 132 Avenue, at the Eagles Hall, to 236th Street – the winding section – and coincides with funding from TransLink, which recently added bus routes in Silver Valley.

TransLink has promised $609,000 for Fern Crescent improvements, including road realignment and construction of a new wide multi-use path for pedestrians and cyclists, and intersection improvements and turning bays at Fern Crescent and 236 St.

The City of Maple Ridge is seeking public feedback as it looks to improve safety along that section.

Maple Ridge municipal engineer David Pollock has said city staff will design a route that allows better traffic flow, while trying to keep as many of the stately trees that line the route as possible.

He noted some of the trees trespass onto the roadway, and their bark is scarred from being sideswiped by passing vehicles.

“There are some challenges in the alignment of the road and some trees,” he said previously.

Fern Crescent is also considered part of the city’s major road network, and Golden Ears Provincial Park now attracts more than 600,000 visitors a year.

Green Party candidate Peter Tam, who lives in the area and drives Fern Crescent regularly, organized the rally on Sunday. He fears changes to the road alignment would encourage speeding.

“When the road gets too straight, it just encourages fast driving,” he said at the rally.

“It’s such a unique part of Maple Ridge, I don’t think we should really do anything to change it.”

A petition protesting any changes to the tree-lined section of road had more than 2,900 signatures, as of Sunday.

