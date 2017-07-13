RCMP Musical Ridge coming to Maple Ridge.

Riders and their horses perform intricate figures and drills choreographed to music.

THE NEWS/files The RCMP Musical Ride at the Albion Fairgrounds in 2013.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police Musical Ride is coming to Maple Ridge.

A full troop of 32 riders and their horses perform intricate figures and drills choreographed to music.

The Musical Ride performs in up to 50 communities across Canada between the months of May and October raising money for local charities and non-profit organizations.

Tickets are on sale now for the August 21 shot at the Albion Fairgrounds, 23448 105 Ave.

Gates open at 6 p.m. for the 6:30 p.m. show.

Tickets are $20 cash and are being sold at the Ridge Meadows RCMP office, 11990 Haney Place, and the Pitt Meadows Community Policing office, 12027 Harris Rd..

Children under 3-years are free.