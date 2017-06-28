Record raised for Maple Ridge Community Foundation Golf Tournament

$25,000 was raised for the local foundation.

The sixth annual Community FORE Charity Golf Tournament raised $25,000 for the Maple Ridge Community Foundation on Monday.

There were 34 teams of four that took part in the tournament.

It is one of two key fundraisers for the foundation.

The other big event is the annula fundraising dinner during which the Citizen of the Year is announced.

“It helps us to do the granting we do every year,” said Brandee McWhinney, special events chair for the Maple Ridge Community Foundation, of the money raised from the golf tournament.

“We broke records for attendance and fundraising.”