Salmon viewing on tap at Kanaka Creek in Maple Ridge

Residents can visit Bell-Irving Hatchery for informations sessions and viewing

(THE NEWS/files) KEEPS is hosting an event at the Bell-Irving hatchery about salmonid enhancement.

The Kanaka Creek Watershed Stewardship Centre will be open to let the public have an up-close look at the return of salmon.

The centre, along with the Kanaka Education and Environmental Partnership Society, will showcase the Bell-Irving Hatchery operations and display salmonid enhancement efforts on Sunday as part of its Super Salmon Series.

In addition, nature interpreters will attend to show the fish, habitat and facilities.

The event runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the fish fence, located at 23900 Kanaka Creek Rd., and at the Watershed Stewardship Centre, 11450 – 256 St., Maple Ridge, from 1 to 4 p.m.

The free event is open to everyone.

In addition, anyone interested in learning to properly identify common mushrooms can sign up for a workshop at Kanaka Creek Regional Park.

The course will also help to investigate fungi’s role as the ‘underground interconnected world-wood-web.’

There is a 30-minute indoor slideshow, followed by a trail walk.

The event is for anyone 15-years and older.

• Registration is required. Call 604-432-6359 and use barcode 7068 to sign up.