We gain an hour of sleep this weekend as Daylight Saving Time ends on Nov. 5. File photo

Save power after Daylight Saving

Remember to turn your clocks back an hour Sunday morning

With Daylight Saving Time coming to an end this weekend, with clocks set to go back an hour on Sunday, B.C. Hydro is offering some tips to save on electricity this winter.

The Crown power company says heating can make up as high as half of a household’s energy use during the winter, as temperatures dip to the sub-zero.

B.C. Hydro suggests households keep an eye on their thermostats, dropping the heater down to 16C at night and while at work or school, and keep it at 21C while at home.

Sealing cracks in doors and windows to keep out the drafts could save $100 on heating in the winter months, B.C. Hydro says.

Another $30 could be saved by putting in efficient tap aerators and to help cut down on water use. B.C. Hydro says households spend $250 on keeping water hot.

Just one LED light bulb can save consumers $100 over its lifespan, according to B.C. Hydro. LED bulbs use 75 per cent less energy and last up to 25 times longer.

Daylight savings ends at 2 a.m. on Sunday, when clocks will go back one hour.

