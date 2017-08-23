Scavenger challenge to support Help Portrait Ridge Meadows

Registration is open for the second annual Amazing Race style scavenger hunt across Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows.

A team during competition at the first annual scavenger hunt in support of Help Portrait Ridge Meadows last year. (Contributed)

Registration is open for the second annual scavenger hunt in support of Help Portrait.

Starting at 9 a.m. on Sept. 9, twenty five teams of four will travel by car across Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows to find more than 20 stations located in businesses, restaurants, parks and various points of interest. At the stations teams will have to complete activities which could involve physical challenges or puzzle solving challenges before heading back to the finish line.

The race begins and ends at Maple Ridge Park at the corner of Fern Crescent and 232 Street.

The top teams with the shortest times will win prizes.

Last year one of the challenges was at a local bicycle shop where one person would have to put a bicycle helmet on their teammate blindfolded, another was the 40 foot jump at WildPlay and another was making a foot-long sandwich at Subway.

This years challenges could include researching and answering a skill testing question or solving a puzzle or riddle, eating something you’ve never tried before or taste tests to determine a flavor, physical challenges like running, push ups, climbing a wall, swinging, pulling a rope or jumping, performing a song, talking to strangers or other people-person challenges, helping others and acts of service, drawing, painting or other artistic mediums.

Teams must register in advance to be able to take part.

This year there will be corporate team opportunities in addition to private teams.

For corporate teams there will be additional advertising benefits including having a corporate logo on the website and the opportunity to host a vending table at the barbecue to promote their business.

Registration is $100 for a private team and $150 for a corporate team.

However, if a private team is able to raise $250 in sponsorship or donations, then they will be reimbursed their registration fee and if a corporate team raises $300 in sponsorship or donations they will also get their registration fee back.

Prices will go up after Aug. 25 and registration closes on Sept. 3.

After the scavenger hunt there will be a free community barbecue in Maple Ridge Park that starts at noon.

“We want anyone and everyone to come. There’s going to be live music, games, activities, prizes and all of that is free,” said organizer Brenda Garcia reiterating that you do not need to register to attend the barbecue.

The Kiwanis Club of Golden Ears will be running the barbecue where there will be a minimum donation for food.

Money raised will be going to the seventh annual Help Portrait Ridge Meadows event, with a portion of the proceeds to Alouette Addictions for their school and community education program.

Help Portrait is a global event that takes place at the beginning of December where family portraits are done in a studio environment for people that may not have the money for a professional photo.

A team of photographers, hairstylists, makeup artists and numerous other volunteers take part in the event every year.

Globally the event takes place in 67 different countries and has provided more than 380,000 portraits by 75,000 volunteers.

Last year 255 people attended the Ridge Meadows event to have their portrait taken.

Visitors can enjoy snacks and drinks, a children’s craft and entertainment station, a professional mini-makeover, live music and a comfortable waiting area while they await their portrait session.

There is no pre-registration or qualifying required. Portraits are taken on a first-come first-served basis.

Ridge Meadows Help Portrait takes place from noon to 8 p.m. on Dec. 2 at Golden Ears United Church, 22165 Dewdney Trunk Rd. in Maple Ridge.

To register for the scavenger hunt or to learn more about Help Portrait go to helpportraitridgemeadows.com.