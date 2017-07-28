Shepherds celebrate 70th wedding anniversary

The celebrated the milestone on July 26, 2017, in Maple Ridge.

Martin Peter Shepherd and Sibyl Shepherd celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary on July 26, 2017, in Maple Ridge.

They are as young and exuberant in their love today as the first day they met, their granddaughter Cindy Plunkett said.

“They have had their share of goods times and bad with the war and my grandmothers Alzheimer’s diagnosis 10 years ago,” said Plunkett.

Martin says that he has had 70 years of happiness and raised four wonderful children and has had a marvelous and very happy experience.