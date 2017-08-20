SLIDE SHOW: Greater Vancouver Zoo celebrates 47th anniversary

Dilan Praat of the Greater Vancouver Zoo introduced visitors to Hagrid the owl, as the Aldergrove zoo celebrated its 47th anniversary on the weekend. Dan Ferguson Langley Times

About 1,000 people turned out on Saturday to help the Greater Vancouver Zoo celebrate its 47th anniversary this weekend.

Attendance ebbed slightly the second day of the weekend event, likely due to the hot weather, one organizer said.

From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday Aug. 20 activities at the 120-acre Aldergrove site at 5048 264 St. included airbrush tattoos, Angela Brown’s Nylon Zoo, Wipe Out and the Adrenaline Obstacle.

A birthday cake was served at noon both days.

The zoo was called the Vancouver Game Farm when it first opened on Aug. 20, 1970, and operated as a family business by Pat Hines and his wife Ann, then their daughter Eleanor and husband Hugh Oakes until it was sold to new owners in 1991.

The Game Farm then became known as the Greater Vancouver Zoological Centre, adding new animal enclosures, the miniature train, picnic park and other features.

In 1999, the name changed again to the Greater Vancouver Zoo.

