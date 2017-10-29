SLIDESHOW: Stomping grapes for charity in Langley

A competitor displays impeccable stomping technique at the annual Grape Stomp fundraiser for charity at the Township 7 winery in Langley. Money raised went to support Ronald McDonald House BC and Yukon. Dan Ferguson Langley Times.

A team of seven were all wearing shark hats and shirts with the days of the week.

Asked what they were, one said “Shark Week (the television special), of course.”

There were also pirates, nerds, witches and other Halloween-appropriate costumes on display at the seventh annual grape stomp at the Township 7 Winery in south Langley on Saturday and Sunday.

Teams competed in a timed event where they grabbed grapes, dumped them in buckets and take turns stomping them into mush in order to fill bottles.

Prizes were awarded for “Top Stomp” or “Best Costume.”

A portion of the entry fees went to Ronald McDonald House Charities of B.C.

For over 30 years, Ronald McDonald House BC and Yukon have been providing accommodation for seriously ill children and their families when they must travel to Vancouver for their child’s major treatment.

The charity opened a new 73-bedroom house on the grounds of B.C. Children’s Hospital two years ago which serves 2,500 families each year in spacious suites with private washrooms.

Some of the winery’s other fundraising events include their annual Easter Egg Hunt, the Father’s Day Wine & Swine, and the Easter egg hunt.

