Help Portrait Ridge Meadows takes place Dec. 2 at Golden Ears United Church. (Contributed)

Smiles wanted for Help Portrait Ridge Meadows

The annual photography event takes place Dec. 2

Photographers, makeup artists, hair stylists and an array of other volunteers are getting ready for the 7th annual Help Portrait event in Maple Ridge.

Help Portrait is an occasion where photographers, editors, hair stylists and makeup artists come together for an afternoon of free portrait sessions for those who may not otherwise have the opportunity to have a professional photograph taken.

Every family leaves with a free 8×10 framed portrait.

Last year over 250 people were served in the community. This year, there will be four photo booths, a hair and makeup station, a children’s activity station, and live music provided by a variety of local artists.

For children there will be an entertainment stations that will feature games, reading, colouring and crafts.

Light snacks will also be provided by the Salvation Army Ridge Meadows Ministries.

Every participant will receive a mini-makeover including makeup and a hair style before they go before the photographer.

There is no pre-registration or qualifications to be able to have a portait taken.

Help Portrait is a global event that takes place in 67 countries and 3,049 locations around the world on the same day. Globally 381,856 portaits have been created collectively by 75,442 volunteers.

The event was founded in 2009 by American photographer Jeremy Cowart.

To date Help Portrait Ridge Meadows has served more than 1,200 people since it started in 2011.

Donations are being accepted to help pay for printers, ink, frames, hair and makeup supplies, the materials for children’s crafts and food and beverages.

Help Portrait takes place from 1-8 p.m. on Dec. 2 at Golden Ears United Church, 22165 Dewdney Trunk Rd. in Maple Ridge.

For more information or to donate go to helpportraitridgemeadows.com.

