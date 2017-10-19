The Maple Ridge News team takes part in this years Shake Out.

Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows News publisher Lisa Prophet-Craik crouches under her desk during the Great British Columbia Shake Out on Wednesday.

The team at the Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows News took part in the annual Great British Columbia Shake Out Wednesday morning.

An air horn was blown at 10:19 a.m. to signify the start of the earthquake preparedness exercise.

People across the province and also worldwide practiced how to drop, cover and hold on during the drill in preparation for a major earthquake.

In British Columbia more than 880,000 people took part in this years event and 55.8 million people worldwide.

Across the Fraser Valley more than 499,207 people took part in the event including 15,817 participants at 64 media organizations.