Triple O’s teaming up to support KidSport

One dollar from every burger sold at Triple O’s restaurants on Sept. 29 will go to support KidSport

Eating a Triple O’s burger or a simple re-tweet on Friday (Sept. 29) will help raise funds for KidSport BC.

Triple O’s, in conjunction with KidSport and Envision Financial, are teaming up for KidSport Day at the Vancouver Giants home game at the Langley Events Centre.

The Giants are battling the Kamloops Blazers that night and for every Triple O’s burger sold, $1 will be donated to KidSport BC.

Triple O’s has also pledged to donate an additional $1 for every re-tweet using the hashtag #SoALLKidsCanPlay.

KidSport was created in 1993 to remove the financial barriers that prevent children from playing organized sport. There are 11 provincial/territorial chapters and more than 180 community based chapters. Last year, KidSport issued $1.9 million in grants to 7,800 children.