UPDATED WITH VIDEO: Ghostbuster slimed in Langley to help the wildfire relief effort

Donations are being collected in exchange for photos with the Ghostbuster team.

David Laenan, one of the Ghostbusters of BC members, was taken out to the parking lot and slimed in true Ghostbuster fashion, after organizers surpassed the $600 mark Sunday. (Special to the Langley Advance)

A toy store in Langley City was host to some serious Ghostbuster fans this weekend.

In conjunction with Ghostbusters of BC, Toy Trader owner Matthew Purdy hosted a wildfire relief effort fundraiser Sunday afternoon.

“We raised over $1,070 in four hours,” a proud Purdy announced.

“We love doing fundraising with volunteer fan-based cosplay groups. They bring such intensity, passion, and fun energy to the store… all traits that make us a great combo for FUNdraising,” he added.

To clarify, cosplay is a contraction of the words “costume play.” It is described as a hobby in which participants – called cosplayers – wear costumes and fashion accessories to represent a specific character. In this case, the team primarily focused on resurrecting the characters from the 1984 comedy featuring Bill Murray, Dan Aykroid, and Harold Ramis – three New York City scientists who start up a ghost-catching business.

Toy Traders has held several cosplay fundraiser in the past, featuring Star Wars characters among others. This, Purdy said, was the most successful “Ghostbusting” cosplay event yet.

In this case, a few hundred people had their photos taken with at least 13 of the province’s most die-hard Ghostbuster fans who were all decked out in a variety of costumes from the movies (including one from the female version of the movie that was remade in 2016).

Highlight for the day for Purdy was easy: It was the young little “busters with the biggest smiles.”

Sunday’s event, assuming organizers raised at least $600, which they did – was set to feature a slim fest. Near the end of the afternoon, one members of the team – David Laenan – was taken out to the parking lot. In front of the Ghostbuster’s hearse, and in true Ghostbuster fashion he was slimed.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

rhooper@langleyadvance.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________