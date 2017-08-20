Vancouver-based Jewish groups bring the party to Langley park

A fun, family-oriented gathering in Douglas Park was to spotlight local Jewish organizations.

Keyaan and Khairah Hussein were among those who made kites at Jewish Community Day. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance)

The Jewish Foundation of Greater Vancouver hosted a fun day in Douglas Park on Sunday.

The public was able to learn about the resources available for people in the Lower Mainland, enjoy snacks while the children did crafts and played on bouncy castles.

Almost half of the Jewish community of the Lower Mainland lives outside of Vancouver, according to the foundation.

The communities with the fastest growing Jewish residents are Surrey, White Rock, the Tri-Cities, Maple Ridge/Pitt Meadows and Langley.

The foundation provides services from Whistler to Chilliwack and is planning more activities in communities outside of Vancouver, including a Shabbat dinner Aug. 25 with the MP in Maple Ridge, activities on special days and holidays, summer programs for kids and teens, and more.

For more information, people can go to www.jewishvancouver.com or on Facebook (ConnectMeInJFGV).