Vernon shovelling field in time for football game

Help needed at Greater Vernon Athletics Park prior to 2 p.m. kickoff

Marcy Kennedy is urging Vernon youth and parents to come lend a hand to help shovel out the Greater Vernon Athletics Park to ensure the Fulton Maroons game at 2 p.m. can still take place. (Lisa Mazurek/Morning Star)

Vernon is trying to dig out of a snow storm for game time.

The Fulton Maroons football team have a play off game up at the Greater Vernon Athletics Park at Okanagan College today at 2 p.m.

But the field is covered in snow. Therefore all able bodies are being called to come lend a hand and dig out the field in time for the game.

Bring you plastic shovels and help the kids out.

The provincial senior AA varsity football first-round playoff game is against the Samuel Roberts Tech Titans of Maple Ridge.