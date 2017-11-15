VIDEO: B.C. boy collecting funds for Children’s Hospital

‘They’re gonna get toys and I think they’re gonna be really happy,’ says Carson Walton

The spelling, from the hand of a six-year-old Langley boy, is a little off, but the sentiment is just right.

Carson Walton created a fund jar for BC Children’s Hospital after remembering he had seen one like it last Christmas. He wants to help the sick and injured children.

His grandma Patricia said Carson fashioned a jar from a lint roller and attached a note he had written himself asking for others to donate and please help.

“I seen another house do it, and so I wanted to do it,” said Carson, who said he hopes to raise $300 for the cause. “They’re gonna get toys and I think they’re gonna be really happy.”

“As much (money) as possible,” his dad chimed in. “We’re going to try to go all the way to $1,000 if we can. That’s what he wants, to be able to give to the kids that don’t have anything.”

In less than a week, the family has raised roughly $150.

Visitors to his dad’s office, J & J Sales Ltd., #6 19510 – 55 Ave. on the Surrey/Langley border, can donate to the fund and near Christmas, all the money collected will be used to buy presents for kids staying at the hospital during the holiday season. Donations can be dropped off during business hours, which are 8:30 a.m. t0 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday.

“His story needs to be passed on and shared with others,” Patricia said, in a note to Black Press.

“We all need the hope and the love this message can spread. Sometimes it takes but a small pair of innocent hands and a large heart to deliver this message.”

Carson’s parents aren’t surprised but at the same time Danny said he’s “very proud,” regarding his son’s philanthropy.

“He’s very kind, very thoughtful of others,” mom Jennifer said. “That’s why it’s extra special because with no prompting, he decided to do this all on his own.”

The family is in the process of finding out when gifts can be dropped off at BC Children’s Hospital.

“I’m assuming (we’ll be collecting funds) most of December,” Danny said.

And the handwritten note?

Jennifer explains: “Carson loves to write notes and usually it’s to mom or dad or Nana, and this time he wrote a note, and I asked him ‘What’s this one?’ Usually he gives (the notes) to people but this one was on his floor, attached to a lint roller because it stuck to it. It said, ‘Children’s Hospital, please put money in here.’”

“So then we came up with the idea that he and his (four-year-old) sister (Kayla) could make a proper big jug to collect donations,” Danny said.

