VIDEO: Cloverdale’s corn maze is ‘Canada’s largest piece of art’

Can you picture a million stalks of corn?
The Bose Corn Maze, open for its 18th season, boasts nearly that.
“The field is 25 acres, the maze covers about 18 acres of that 25,” said operator Mike Bose.
“We don’t know how many kilometres of trail but there’s a lot. It takes, on average, between 60 and 75 minutes to complete. People love playing on the playground, and having a picnic under the tents.
“It’s like our baby’s all grown up,” Bose said of this year’s 18-year anniversary. “We’re down to just the two of us, Chilliwack and us… the last two years were really tough for all of us with the weather. So we’ll see how long we can go. I wanted to make 20 at least.”
So does it feel like 20 years?
“Oh ya,” Bose replied without hesitation. “The tough part about doing this is it’s three months of your life you give up. We’re out here every night until between nine and 11 o’clock. We work every day. It’s a quarter of the year you just don’t get off the property.”
Bose said the maze isn’t done when planting seed, but instead, the maze is literally cut out of the cornfield when the stalks are about two inches tall.
“So we come up with a picture… and we have a designer in Utah that designs the trails to create the picture we’re after. Then we get that and we simply, two guys, and a can of spray paint go out in the field and count corn,” he explained.
“We call it Canada’s largest piece of art because it is true art. There’s no measures used, there’s no GPS, it’s literally two guys and a can of spray paint.”
This year’s maze was cut into the shape of a Canada 150 stamp.
“We always want to pick a theme that is relevant and will catch the attention of the people in the neighbourhood,” explained Bose. “And what better way to celebrate this year than Canada 150?”
So how tough is the Cloverdale patriotic maze this year?
People get lost daily.
“But we have some good young men from the neighbourhood that come and work for us and they’re always there to lend a hand.”
Why do people love corn mazes?
“I think the same reason people go on a roller coaster,” Bose said. “People go on a roller coaster because of that loss of control and that rush of adrenaline is actually good for you. I think human nature is to every once in a while, let go of control and find your way.
“Or get completely lost,” he said laughing.
The Bose Corn Maze at 64th Avenue on 156th Street will run until Oct. 9th.
Visit Bosecornmaze.com for hours of operation and ticket pricing.