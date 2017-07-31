VIDEO: Country Fest in Maple Ridge a success

The Albion Fairgrounds were packed over the weekend for the Maple-Ridge Pitt Meadows Country Fest.
Manager Lorraine Bates said that there was much going on.
“We’ve never written as many contracts for entertainment ever,” she said.
This years theme was Canada 150.
Planet Ice was transformed into a Canada 150 Village with a stage featuring multicultural acts throughout the weekend.
“There was a problem with the sound in there. We actually didn’t need a sound system because it is so echoey,” said Bates, adding that that was the only real glitch the entire weekend.
There were 43 4H clubs at this year’s event, up from 39 last year.
Space was tight, but everybody managed to fit.
“Everything went well from my perspective,” said Bates.
Local 4H winners:
Swine
Junior Showman Champion – Cole Fehr – Pitt River Lamb and Swine (Maple Ridge)
Champion Market Hog – Lily Ahern – Pitt River Lamb and Swine (Maple Ridge)
Sheep
Junior Showman Reserve Champion – Cole Fehr – Pitt River Lamb and Swine (Maple Ridge)
Senior Showman Reserve Champion – Gabriel Camparmo – Pitt River Lamb and Swine (Maple Ridge)
Champion Carcass Lamb – Gabriel Camparmo – Pitt River Lamb and Swine (Maple Ridge)
Dog
Junior High Aggregate – Anna Jackson – Haney Hounds Community Club (Maple Ridge)
Senior High Aggregate – Hannah Gulmes – Haney Hounds Community Club (Maple Ridge)
Rabbit
Champion Senior Showman – Autumn Sangster – Pitt River Rabbit (Maple Ridge)
Champion Commercial Doe – Joseph Peckham – Pitt River Rabbit (Maple Ridge)
Champion Fancy Buck – Autumn Sangster – Pitt River Rabbit (Maple Ridge)
Champion Commercial Buck – Joseph Peckham – Pitt River Rabbit (Maple Ridge)
Overall Grand Champion Buck – Autumn Sangster – Pitt River Rabbit (Maple Ridge)
Champion showmen:
Rabbit
Rachel Purdom – Glen Valley 4-H Club
Cavy
Natalie Dreier – Fraser Valley Footprints
Dairy
Courtney Kooyman – Chilliwack Dairy Club
Dog
Anna Jackson – Haney Hounds Community Club
Sheep
Brianna Hallwachs
Beef
Clay Konrad – Lower Mainland 4-H Cattle Club
Swine
Cassi Sauer – Langley Beef and Swine