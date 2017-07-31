VIDEO: Country Fest in Maple Ridge a success

Hunter Miller, 5, is given encouragement while waiting to show her 6-week-old pig Rainbow at Country Fest on Sunday. She is the youngest and only competitor in her category representing the Pitt River 4H Lamb and Swine Club. Colleen Flanagan/THE NEWS

The Albion Fairgrounds were packed over the weekend for the Maple-Ridge Pitt Meadows Country Fest.

Manager Lorraine Bates said that there was much going on.

“We’ve never written as many contracts for entertainment ever,” she said.

This years theme was Canada 150.

Planet Ice was transformed into a Canada 150 Village with a stage featuring multicultural acts throughout the weekend.

“There was a problem with the sound in there. We actually didn’t need a sound system because it is so echoey,” said Bates, adding that that was the only real glitch the entire weekend.

There were 43 4H clubs at this year’s event, up from 39 last year.

Space was tight, but everybody managed to fit.

“Everything went well from my perspective,” said Bates.

Local 4H winners:

Swine

Junior Showman Champion – Cole Fehr – Pitt River Lamb and Swine (Maple Ridge)

Champion Market Hog – Lily Ahern – Pitt River Lamb and Swine (Maple Ridge)

Sheep

Junior Showman Reserve Champion – Cole Fehr – Pitt River Lamb and Swine (Maple Ridge)

Senior Showman Reserve Champion – Gabriel Camparmo – Pitt River Lamb and Swine (Maple Ridge)

Champion Carcass Lamb – Gabriel Camparmo – Pitt River Lamb and Swine (Maple Ridge)

Dog

Junior High Aggregate – Anna Jackson – Haney Hounds Community Club (Maple Ridge)

Senior High Aggregate – Hannah Gulmes – Haney Hounds Community Club (Maple Ridge)

Rabbit

Champion Senior Showman – Autumn Sangster – Pitt River Rabbit (Maple Ridge)

Champion Commercial Doe – Joseph Peckham – Pitt River Rabbit (Maple Ridge)

Champion Fancy Buck – Autumn Sangster – Pitt River Rabbit (Maple Ridge)

Champion Commercial Buck – Joseph Peckham – Pitt River Rabbit (Maple Ridge)

Overall Grand Champion Buck – Autumn Sangster – Pitt River Rabbit (Maple Ridge)

Champion showmen:

Rabbit

Rachel Purdom – Glen Valley 4-H Club

Cavy

Natalie Dreier – Fraser Valley Footprints

Dairy

Courtney Kooyman – Chilliwack Dairy Club

Dog

Anna Jackson – Haney Hounds Community Club

Sheep

Brianna Hallwachs

Beef

Clay Konrad – Lower Mainland 4-H Cattle Club

Swine

Cassi Sauer – Langley Beef and Swine

Carter Atkinson, 5, with Spots, a 7-month-old Netherland dwarf buck, that he is inspecting during Country Fest. This is Atkinson’s first year as a young farmer with the Pitt River 4H Rabbit Club. Colleen Flanagan/THE NEWS

Peyton Haslan of the Cowichan 4H Beef Club with Gibson, a pure-bred hereford at Country Fest. Colleen Flanagan/THE NEWS

Country music was the theme for the tribute to Tom Cameron, long-time volunteer at Country Fest in Maple Ridge. Cassie Jean, a country music artist from Chilliwack, is currently working on her debut album. Colleen Flanagan/THE NEWS

Sheep shearer Johanna Walker at Country Fest. She has been shearing sheep for 14 years. Colleen Flanagan/THE NEWS

The 4H swine competition at Country Fest on Sunday. Colleen Flanagan/THE NEWS

Cole Fehr, 13, with the Pitt River 4H Lamb and Swine Club shows 5-month-old Winnie 2.0 at Country Fest on Sunday. Colleen Flanagan/THE NEWS

Brandon Koch of Langley with the Fraser Valley 4H Beef Club clips a North Okanogan beef heffer belonging to Mariah Mitchell of Salmon Arm on Sunday at Country Fest. Colleen Flanagan/THE NEWS

The Rio Samaya Band perform on the Canadian Heritage Stage on Sunday at Country Fest. Colleen Flanagan/THE NEWS