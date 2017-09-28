Volunteering at 95

Isobel Forgues has been volunteering for the last 15 years in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows.

Isobel Forgues, left, cuts the cake at the Grand Opening of the Pitt Meadows Recreation Centre with City of Pitt Meadows Mayor John Becker. (Contributed)

The last in a series of profiles that appear in Our Community, Our People, a special publication by the MapleRidge-Pitt Meadows News.

If you don’t know Isobel Forgues by name, you have probably seen her at one of the many events she volunteers at.

For the last 15 years, Forgues has been cutting the cake at the Canada Day celebration in Pitt Meadows, she helps decorate the trees at A Pitt Meadows Christmas, the Home Show in Maple Ridge, she is even out volunteering in the hot weather for Pitt Meadows Day.

But, what makes Forgues’ volunteer work even more remarkable is that she is 95-years-old.

Forgues saves every newspaper clipping and her volunteer credentials from over the years are stuffed into her journal and hang from a hook by the front door.

Her hallway is lined with photos taken with the many people Forgues has volunteered with at various events.

She has volunteered at the Pitt Meadows Parks and Rec Grand Opening and at the City’s Centennial in 2014.

“I get lots of letters,” said Forgues proudly, pulling the various thank-you letter out one by one from the over-stuffed journal.

There is a photograph of her standing proudly next to Canadian icon Rick Hansen next to a commemorative notice pronouncing her Citizen of the Century for Pitt Meadows.

Forgues was born in Sydney, Nova Scotia on April 14, 1922. She was one of eight children, all of which have passed already, including her twin sister Annie Gagnon who died of cancer in 2009.

“I am the only bad one left,” she chuckled.

Forgues was married in 1959 and had four daughters. She moved from the east coast to the west coast, first living in Victoria on Vancouver Island when she was around 40-years-old, before moving to Vancouver, to Surrey and finally Pitt Meadows, where she lives now.

Forgues takes out a photo album.

On the cover is a photograph of herself with a big smile on her face, balanced on a skateboard.

She is 90-years-old in the picture that was taken on her birthday.

Inside the album put together lovingly by two of her daughters and another friend are letters starting off with the words, My favourite memory of Isobel/Sity is.

A girl who looks to be in her teens named Kaitlynn Motz wrote about how Sity would have her over to her house when she was young.

“I remember we would always sit by the t.v. drinking ginger ale and watch The Price Is Right. Sity was like a grandmother to me and has given me memories I will never forget. Love you Sity. xoxo,” said the letter.

Rhona Moz wrote about the many parties that Sity would attend where she was, ‘always the first to shake her booty. Always fun and usually the last to leave too.”

Kevin Austin talked about Forgues’ zest for life.

“Her love. Her style. Her energy. Her smile. Her dance moves. Her laugh. Her hearing. Her hugs. Her kisses,” said his letter.

“You’ll never find another book like that again,” said Forgues proudly looking over the pages, marvelling at all the people she knows.

“It’s amazing how many people I know, eh? Everybody stops me on the street. Oh my god everybody knows me,” she exclaimed.

Including Mayor John Becker, who teases her when he bumps into her at events.

“Do you ever stay home,” she remembers him asking her at one event.

Forgues favourite volunteer work was at the Pitt Meadows Tourism office when it was open at the corner of Harris Road and McMyn Road.

“I met so many people,” she said reminiscing about the Europeans who would come into the office asking for pamphlets and maps of the City.

“I always like to know everything,” said Forgues about why she enjoyed this work the best.

“The people they would come in and talk. Where can we get a bus. Where can we do this? German people, Russian people. I remember they used to take their bikes off their cars and everything and we’ld put it inside for them,” she said, adding that she received many thank you cards from the visitors.

But at 95 Forgues does not let up. She wakes up at 6:30 every morning.

Sometimes she goes swimming with her daughter in Port Coquitlam and she says, she works out, pointing to a sheet of paper taped to her wall with illustrations of stretching exercises she does every day.

Forgues is already looking for the next volunteer opportunity with the city.

“She always gets in touch with us,” said Rebecca Vaughan with the City of Pitt Meadows, adding that Forgues is always on the ball.

Although, Forgues said, if they want her to volunteer this time, it’s got to be something easy because of her back.

“I don’t do too much anyhow. I get tired,” she explained modestly.