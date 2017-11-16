WATCH: Keep your kitchen catchers clean

Fraser Valley woman demonstrates how to make a bag out of newspaper

The City of Chilliwack’s green carts and kitchen catchers. (Progress file photo)

Still wrestling with ways to line your kitchen catchers, Chilliwack?

Our neighbours to the west, Abbotsford, adopted composting organics before this city did. And that means some of their residents have found great ways to keep their kitchen catchers cleaner.

And one Abbotsford woman found an ingenious way to re-use her old copies of Abby News, by folding them to create paper bags that fit easily inside. The Abbotsford kitchen catchers are about the same dimensions of the Chilliwack catchers. She shared the video, under the username Jen C., back in 2013 and it’s had more than 4,000 views to date.

Her easy-to-follow tutorial runs two-and-a-half minutes. Each bag requires three sheets of newspaper, folded in a precise but super-simple way. And while The Progress always encourages recycling papers when you’re done with them, compost matter is said to be greatly improved through the addition of newsprint as well.

So, in that spirit, we’re sharing Jen C.’s video:

And for more tips on keeping your catcher and the outdoor green cart clean, visit the City of Chilliwack’s website.

@CHWKcommunity
jpeters@theprogress.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Chilliwack organization running on faith and donations

Just Posted

Red tape increases policing costs

Ridge Meadows RCMP ask city for more civilian employees

Maple Ridge boy, 8, gets barbeque bristle stuck in throat

Has nine-hour surgery to remove two-centimetre long wire.

Pitt Meadows councillor’s victim wants vote to replace him now

Council chooses against byelection to replace David Murray

Maple Ridge women win big at Women Influencers Awards

Four local women take home hardware at the inaugural event Nov. 9

Realtor who evicted elderly Maple Ridge couple has licence suspended

Kevin Bratch of Bratch Realty Ltd. is accused of engaging in aggressive marketing and sales practices targeting vulnerable persons

Maple Ridge remembers

Remembrance Day ceremony and parade in downtown Maple Ridge.

UPDATE: Vancouver Island driver killed when logging truck leaves road

TimberWest contractor dies near Caycuse, off the shores of Lake Cowichan

B.C.’s Fair Wages Commission kicks off $15 minimum wage consultations

Consultations begin in Abbotsford, but British Columbians can submit their feedback online by Dec. 7

Metis flag raised at B.C. legislature

Deputy premier, of Metis heritage, marks Louis Riel Day

5 to start your day

Driver fined after iPhone, tablet tied to steering wheel, Trudeau makes visit to White Rock and more

Bank of Canada cautious of future rate hikes

The Bank of Canada remains cautious on future rate hikes due to low- inflation risk

London theatre received allegations against Kevin Spacey

The theatre said Thursday the 20 allegations deal with incidents between 1995 and 2013.

Da Vinci’s Christ painting sells for record $450M

The painting, “Salvator Mundi,” Latin for “Savior of the World,” is one a few paintings by Leonardo known to exist

Vancouver Giants double up on Red Deer Rebels for third straight win

Home squad stuck with it against the determined Rebels

Most Read