Laura Butler, executive director of the Ridge Meadows Hospital Foundation, with equipment purchased by the foundation for the hospital. (THE NEWS/files)

Win big in new year with Ridge Meadows Hospital Foundation lottery

Grand prize of $20,000 for lucky winner

The Ridge Meadows Hospital Foundation is selling tickets for the popular 50/50 Fortune Raffle.

Money raised from the raffle will be going towards purchasing essential equipment for the Ridge Meadows Hospital.

Every year the foundation comes up with a most wanted equipment list for the hospital that averages $500,000. This year they committed to over $550,000 in equipment plus money for education grants.

The jackpot for the raffle is $20,000 if all of the tickets are sold. Chances are one in 4,000 to win the grand prize.

Tickets are $10 each and can be purchased at the foundation office, located by the main entrance of Ridge Meadows Hospital, 11666 Laity St. in Maple Ridge or by calling 604-463-1822.

The winning ticket will be drawn in March 22, 2018 at 7 p.m. at the Fox’s Reach Pub and Grill, 20398 Dewdney Trunk Rd. in Maple Ridge.

Previous story
Friendship benches donated to two Maple Ridge schools

Just Posted

‘An officer and a gentleman’: Const. John Davidson is laid to rest

Thousands attend memorial service for slain Abbotsford Police officer

Pedestrian struck in Maple Ridge

14-year-old girl hit on Burnett Street at Lougheed Highway

Funeral honouring fallen police officer Const. John Davidson begins

Thousands march in procession to memorial

Win big in new year with Ridge Meadows Hospital Foundation lottery

Grand prize of $20,000 for lucky winner

Tributes continue for Maple Ridge man killed in accident

Community takes to social media to express condolences for inspirational young man.

Friendship benches donated to two Maple Ridge schools

Benches promote empathy, friendship and self esteem at school

VIDEO: Coquihalla closed both directions near Merritt

Detours are available via Hwy. 8 and Hwy. 1

VIDEO: The Last Jedi is going to be the longest ‘Star Wars’ movie yet

Newest movie in the franchise will beat Star Wars: Episode II - Attack of the Clones

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week.

PHOTOS: Procession and funeral for Const. John Davidson

Thousands attended celebration of life for Abbotsford police officer

B.C. Liberal leadership candidates debate different paths for party

Third debate held Sunday, Nov. 19 at Nanaimo’s Vancouver Island Conference Centre

Apology to Canadians persecuted for being gay coming Nov. 28: Trudeau

Thousands were fired from the military, RCMP and public service because of their sexual orientation

Heavy rains, winds hit B.C.’s south coast

Localized flooding, gusts up to 70 km/hr expected for the Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island

High winds cancel slew of BC Ferries sailings

Travel to and from Victoria and Vancouver as well as Northern Gulf Islands affected

Most Read