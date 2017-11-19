Win big in new year with Ridge Meadows Hospital Foundation lottery

Laura Butler, executive director of the Ridge Meadows Hospital Foundation, with equipment purchased by the foundation for the hospital. (THE NEWS/files)

The Ridge Meadows Hospital Foundation is selling tickets for the popular 50/50 Fortune Raffle.

Money raised from the raffle will be going towards purchasing essential equipment for the Ridge Meadows Hospital.

Every year the foundation comes up with a most wanted equipment list for the hospital that averages $500,000. This year they committed to over $550,000 in equipment plus money for education grants.

The jackpot for the raffle is $20,000 if all of the tickets are sold. Chances are one in 4,000 to win the grand prize.

Tickets are $10 each and can be purchased at the foundation office, located by the main entrance of Ridge Meadows Hospital, 11666 Laity St. in Maple Ridge or by calling 604-463-1822.

The winning ticket will be drawn in March 22, 2018 at 7 p.m. at the Fox’s Reach Pub and Grill, 20398 Dewdney Trunk Rd. in Maple Ridge.