More Music on the Wharf

The Music on the Wharf series continues this summer in Port Haney.

The 19th annual Music on the Wharf concert series has began with the Fraser River, once again, providing a perfect backdrop for the event.

Upcoming performances include the Siobhan Walsh Group on July 25, Ben Klick on Aug. 8 and Wichita Trip on Aug. 22.

Since 1997, the concert series has taken place on the Port Haney Wharf along River Road, across from the Billy Miner Pub, at 22355 River Road. It began when a local band offered to play a one-time concert.

Now it is one of the Maple Ridge Historical Society’s most popular annual events.

The Siobhan Walsh Group is a Vancouver based jazz band that infuses aspects of neo-soul, rhythm and blues, and gospel.

The group is made up of Siobhan Walsh on vocals, Adam Rohrlick on guitar, Cameron Hood on bass, Jason de Couto on keyboards and Jamie Fraser on drums.

Ben Klick is a country music artist based out of Kelowna. Klick began playing guitar at the age of six and has since received multiple awards and industry nominations including first place in the 2015 Edmonton Global Country Star Search. He was also nominated for five 2015 B.C. Country Music Association awards.

Klick has also performed in Nashville, Tennessee on the Ryman Auditorium stage.

His latest release, Today, was produced and recorded in Nashville by Clay Krasner and RyLee Madison of 7-17 Music.

Wichita Trip bills itself as a country, soul and rock’n roll band. The band is made up of Barb Wilkins on vocals, Rupert Lindsay on guitar and vocals, Gord ‘Gorehound’ Smithers on guitar, Terry Bramhall on bass and Mark Gruft on drums.

All shows start at 7:30 p.m. except for the final performance, which starts at 7 p.m. on Aug. 22.

In the case of rain, shows will be cancelled and the decision will be made by noon the day of the concert.

The concerts are free by donation to the historical society.

• For more information call 604-463-5311.