PIGS on psychedelic misadventure in Maple Ridge

PIGS will play 47 years worth of Pink Floyd songs on Saturday at the ACT in Maple Ridge.

PIGS, a Canadian Pink Floyd tribute band, will bring its authentic sounds to the ACT in Maple Ridge on Saturday, July 30, 7 p.m.

The band will be covering 47 years worth of Pink Floyd’s legendary repertoire, from 1967 to 2014, ranging from the band’s earliest release to its final album, from the psychedelic misadventures of Arnold Layne to the final float down The Endless River.

In addition to classics from legendary albums such as Dark Side Of The Moon, Wish You Were Here, Animals, and The Wall, the band has a few surprises in store, including material that has rarely been performed live by the real Pink Floyd.

The band, and their lighting, sound and visual designers are all Floyd aficionados and are coming together to create a breathtaking audio/visual for what will be an incredible night.

• 604-476-2787.