Emerld Pig finds home for dream van

Sid Keay of Delta won the dream van that was part of the Emerald Pig Theatrical Society’s Bard on the Bandstand presentation of A Midsummer’s Night Dream.

The story of how this van ended up on the stage is both sad and heart-warming.

“The summer of 2015, my husband, Darren, and I acquired this van from our nephew, Michael Lozeau. Seven years ago, this van belonged to Michael’s father, Adrien Lozeau. On May 17 2009, Adrien died tragically in a drowning accident,” said Debbie Zachariuk, who donated the van along with her husband Darren.

“Adrien was a wonderful, fun-loving father who loved the outdoors and, in particular, camping. This van was a hobby for him. He was in the middle of adding his personal touches to his van, but unfortunately wasn’t able to complete his dream.

“When Darren and I took possession of the van, our plans for it were simple: We were going to continue where Adrien left off. Darren was going to spruce it up and we were going camping. Little did we know that the universe had other plans.

“One Sunday afternoon in February, there was a knock at my front door. There stood Sharon Malone and Kathleen Hatley of the Emerald Pig Theatrical Society. They were ecstatic because they had finally found the van they had been searching for. It was like their prayers had been answered. After Sharon and Kathleen explained their need for the van and when I realized it was going to potentially benefit so many people, I knew it was meant to be.