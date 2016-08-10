Arts council issues $12,500 in grants

Fifteen Arts Council member groups were awarded $12,500 in total grant funding.

The grants were awarded by the ACT Arts Council and ranged between $300 to $1,850 for the groups to use towards their 2016/2017 seasons.

Recipients had to be members in good standing with the ACT Arts Council before an evaluation was done that examined the degree to which the project will address the vision and mission of the Arts Council in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows, the artistic merit of the proposal, the credibility of the applicant organization and the assessment of prudent financial management.

Recipients:

• Emerald Pig Theatrical Society;

• Maple Ridge Caribbean Festival;

• Royal Canadian Theatre Company;

• Cinema Politica/Youth Vision Film Festival;

• Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Art Studio Tour;

• Specc-tacular Productions;

• Ridge Meadows Quilters’ Guild;

• Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows, and Katzie Community Resource Fair;

• Garibaldi Arts Club of Maple Ridge;

• Maple Ridge Concert Band;

• Clear Focus Camera Club;

• Maple Ridge Historical Society;

• Odeum Theatre Society;

• Maple Ridge Choral Society;

• Ridge Meadows Recycling Society – LAST Committee.

Grants will be used to support professional development including presentations or workshops by professional artists, exhibitions and demonstrations, artist performance fees for community events and festivals, performance and music rights and fees, production costs and workshops, marketing and attendance at promotional events and improving branding and marketing materials.