Demonstrations at Osprey Day

Lyn Thomas will be one of two painters doing demonstrations along the sidewalk.

The Blue Heron Gallery will be holding artist demonstrations outside for Osprey Village Day.

Lyn Thomas is a pastel painter and one of the 16 artists that opened the collective in Osprey Village, along with 10 other painters in acrylics, oils and water colour, two potters, a jeweler, a glass artist and a wood sculptor and furniture maker.

From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. she will be painting a pastel of Osprey Village.

“I used to paint water colours, but I love the vibrant strong colours in pastel,” said Thomas.

The artist finds the village inspiring to paint and has already painted three works centred around the flower shop, Ode to a Bloom.

Variété D’Arts will be providing live music outside the gallery.

Caden Knudson will be performing from 1-2 p.m., and from 2-4 p.m. Brent Braidwood will take the stage.

The gallery will also be holding a silent auction of three baskets containing five original works by the artists.

Money raised will go towards the operating costs of the gallery.

Osprey Village Day is a free family friendly event in Waterfront Commons Park at the south end of Barnston View Road in Pitt Meadows.

There will be vendors, live music, food, face painting and bouncy castles.

It takes place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Aug. 13.

The Blue Heron Gallery is open seven days a week, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Fridays.

For more information, call 604-459-0600 or go to www.Theblueherongallery.ca.