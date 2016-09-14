GEMS shows Dressmaker

The Dressmaker, featuring Kate Winslet, will be shown Sept. 26 at the ACT.

The ACT hosts its first Golden Ears Movie Series film on Sept. 26.

GEMS presents The Dressmaker on Monday, Sept. 26 at 7:30 p.m.

The movie was directed by Jocelyn Moorhouse and stars Kate Winslet, Liam Hemsworth, Sarah Snook.

A worldly dressmaker in the 1950s returns to her rural Australian hometown from the chic fashion houses of Paris to put her past to rest — and revolutionize the local women’s couture while she’s at it.

The Golden Ears Movie Series is presented in cooperation with Film Circuit, a division of the Toronto International Film Festival that promotes Canadian and international cinema in communities across Canada.

This is the sixth season of the popular Golden Ears Movie Series at the ACT, and will feature seven films.