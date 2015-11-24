Pitt chef up for getting Chopped

The owner of a popular Pitt Meadows eatery will be competing in the upcoming season of Chopped Canada.

Anahi English, owner and chef at Stomping Grounds Cafe, Bistro and Catering in Osprey Village, will be featured on the popular Food Network Canada television show on Sept. 24 at 9 p.m. in an episode called “Dill-icious.”

Each episode of the cooking competition pits four chefs against each other in front of three judges in a race against the clock to turn mystery ingredients from inside a basket into a three-course meal.

Contestants have 20 to 30 minutes to create an appetizer, main course and a desert and are judged on the taste, presentation and use of ingredients.

As the judges taste each course, they decide which competitor host Brad Smith will chop from the competition.

The judging panel includes Michael Smith, Susur Lee, Antonio Park, Lynn Crawford, Roger Mooking, John Higgins, Anne Yarymowich, Massimo Capra, Eden Grinshpan and Mark McEwan.

The winner will receive $10,000 and the title of Chopped Canada champion.

This season will feature 100 chefs from across the country.

English hopes to be able to take her family to Peru on vacation if she wins the money.