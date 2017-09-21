Actor KJ Apa reportedly crashes car after long day of filming in Langley

Reports claim the actor fell asleep at the wheel after working a 16-hour day

Actor KJ Apa, who plays the character Archie in Riverdale, snapped a photo with a fan outside of Gabby’s Country Cabaret, aka the “Whyte Wyrm” on Sept. 19. According to the Hollywood Reporter, the actor was involved in a car crash early in the morning today after working a 16-hour day on Sept. 20. Miranda Gathercole Langley Times.

Actor KJ Apa fell asleep at the wheel and crashed his car after a late night of filming in Langley, according to reports from the Hollywood Reporter.

Reports indicate Apa was taken to hospital and later released with no serious injuries. Exactly where the accident happened is unclear, but the actor was driving 45 minutes to his hotel after working a 16-hour day, the Hollywood Reporter states.

The 20-year-old actor stars as character Archie in the CW TV show, Riverdale, which has been filming in Langley City over the last two days.

According to a notice of filming obtained by the Langley Times, filming was done inside Gabby’s Country Cabaret on Fraser Highway and 203 Street beginning at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 20. Times reporters also witnessed scenes shot outside in the early afternoon.

At 11:30 p.m., the crew was scheduled to move outside and film an exterior scene in the parking lot. At approximately 3 a.m., the crew was to finish filming and start packing up their gear. All work was to be finished by 4:30 a.m.

On Twitter, many fans and friends of Apa have been sending him positive messages.

We love you @kj_apa ! And I am relieved to hear you are ok. Sending so much 💜 — Candice Patton (@candicekp) September 21, 2017

Glad to hear @kj_apa is safe and well. You got more work to do in #Riverdale man! — Josh Hill (@JawaFather1975) September 21, 2017

