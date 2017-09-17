Cinema Politica to screen Salmon Wars

The documentary Salmon Wars: Wild Fish, Aquaculture and the Future of Communities will be screened at Maple Ridge City Hall on Sept. 21.

A screen shot from the documentary Salmon Wars: Wild Fish, Aquaculture and the Future of Communities that will be screened at Maple Ridge City Hall on Sept. 21. (Contributed)

Cinema Politica will be holding a free screening of Salmon Wars: Wild Fish, Aquaculture and the Future of Communities.

The documentary by Silver Donald Cameron and Chris Beckett explores the practice of net cage salmon aquaculture and its social, economic and environmental impact on the communities where it is operational.

Industry representatives, community activists, scientists, environmentalists and politicians are all featured in the documentary that probes not only the stewardship of the ocean but also the alliances between industry and government, the ability of local communities to influence their own futures and the health of democracy in Atlantic Canada.

The movie highlights the movement to dismantle open net fish farms in British Columbia.

Activists from the Musgamagw Dzawada’enuxw and Namgis First nations have occupied two fish farms in the Broughton Archipelago, their unceded territory, and have vowed to remain there until the provincial and federal governments revoke the permits for these fish farms.

Eddie Gardner, a Stó:lo Elder from the Skwah First Nation in Chilliwack and elder-in-residence with the University of the Fraser Valley, will be one of the speakers at the screening. He is a founding member of the Wild Salmon Defenders Alliance and will be visiting the occupied farms in the Broughton Archipelago to bring first-hand knowledge to the event.

Sabra Woodworth, a well known activist and passionate wild salmon advocate will also be speaking. She is one of the founding members and organizers of the group Salmon Are Sacred.

The screening of Salmon Wars: Wild Fish, Aquaculture and the Future of Communities takes place from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Sept. 21 at Maple Ridge City Hall Council Chambers, 11995 Haney Place.

The free event is open to those of all ages.

For more information contact Oosha at 604-466-3144 or email ridgemeadows@cinemapolitica.org.