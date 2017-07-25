Concert for multiculturalism

Noble Hearts Two will take place at the Dartford Public House on July 28.

Kyle Herman, left, aka Arak StarrEagle and Gary Redmond, who will be performing at Noble Hearts Two to promote multiculturalism. Contributed

The Halcyon Imagineers are putting on a concert to promote multiculturalism.

Called Noble Hearts Two, a sequel to an event in 2014, it is being put on to support unity, diversity, peace, love and equality for all humanity.

The concert takes place July 28 from 7:30 p.m. to midnight at the Dartford Public House, 11232 Darford Street, Maple Ridge.

The lineup will start with Caden Knudson and Aaron Connaughton from 8:03 p.m. – 8:33 p.m., Chris Horne and Band for Good from 9:15 p.m. – 10 p.m., Kyle Herman aka Arak StarrEagle from 10:40 p.m. – 11:07 p.m. and Taylor Wilcox and Julian Burns from 11:28 p.m. to midnight.

Other local artists will include Tom Velten, Gary Redmond, Joe Warden, Charlie Spittel and Holly Pea.

The free event will include acoustic guitar, alternative rock and blues, philosophy, poetry, the ukelele, rap and hiphop.