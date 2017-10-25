Country tribute features five artists in Pitt Meadows

A country music tribute concert featuring five artists in one night is coming to Pitt Meadows.

Forever Country will pay tribute to country music stars Tim McGraw, Shania Twain, Faith Hill, Garth Brooks and Alan Jackson.

Jenni Doyle will be performing Shania Twain and Faith Hill.

Doyle has been a musician for years and sings everything from pop to rock to disco. But, she is drawn to country music.

“I think it’s the most real music. It comes from the heart and it always tells a story,” said Doyle.

“I grew up with Shania Twain, Dolly Parton, Kenny Rogers, you know the older country artists. I’m just drawn to country. My voice is suited more to country,” she said.

Shania Twain is her favourite female country artist. Not only does she find Twain’s songs fun and upbeat, but her love songs really move her. Doyle sang From This Moment On at her best friend’s wedding.

Her favourite song by the artist is Man! I Feel Like A Woman.

The most challenging part for Doyle being a part of a tribute act is learning the dance moves and characteristics of not only one, but two music artists.

“I’ve been studying and watching the videos of them, how they act and how they move and how they talk. It’s just another challenge for me that I really like,” Doyle explained.

The concert will kick off with a performance by Jake Stoltz of Maple Ridge, who is paying tribute to Allan Jackson. Then Doyle will come out as Shania Twain. Doyle will change and come back in another Shania outfit.

“They’re her iconic costumes like the leopard print cape that she has in That Don’t Impress Me Much,” said Doyle.

When she leaves the stage, Michael Burley of Richmond will pay tribute to Tim McGraw. Doyle will come out as Faith Hill, and when Steve Hillis of Chilliwack comes on the stage as Garth Brooks, they will sing a duet.

The concert will finish of a performance of Forever Country with all of tribute artists singing together.

Forever Country takes place at 9 p.m. on Nov. 9 at Rooster’s Country Cabaret, 19040 Lougheed Hwy. in Pitt Meadows.

Tickets are $30 and can be purchased at forevercountryshow.com or at the door for $40.

Doyle will be releasing her first country album called Grateful Heart in January 2018.