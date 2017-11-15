Ensemble show at the ACT Art Gallery in Maple Ridge

The annual Ensemble show is open at the ACT Art Gallery in Maple Ridge.

There are 31 artists featured in this years juried show from across the Lower Mainland. Half of the artists in the show are from Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows.

Local artist Ann Blackwell will have a collection of handmade art books available. Other participating local artists include Jean Abbot, Wayne Bissky, Liz Boulton, Fred Cameron, Jane Duford-Johnston, Isabel Gibson, Cindy Johnston, Laura Koch, Heidi Lambert, Velma Martin, Connie-Jean Moore, Rodrigo Munoz, Norma Jean Phillips, Tammy Routley, Leanne Sevcov, Kerrie Stafford and Sarah Still.

The Gallery Shop will be selling a collection of art rugs from the Gone Hooking Group and a collectin of felted ornaments by the Fair Trade organization, Craftspring.