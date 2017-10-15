Ensemble show in Maple Ridge looking for artists

Artists from across the province are being invited to submit a sampling of their work for the holiday exhibition.

Visitors are captivated by an array of artwork at the opening of last year’s Ensemble show at The ACT Art Gallery. Proposals for this years show are due by midnight on Oct. 16. (Les Raskewicz photography)

Proposals are being accepted by The ACT Art Gallery for artists to get their work displayed in an exhibition leading up to Christmas.

The eighth annual Ensemble show welcomes in the beginning of the holiday season and will include an extensive collection of artwork available for sale.

Works in all media are eligible to be in the show and the opportunity is open to artists based across the province.

Each artist must show between three and seven pieces related by theme, style or another unifying factor. The works may be no longer than 12 inches for a three-dimensional piece and no longer than 14 inches on the longest side for a two-dimensional piece, excluding the frame.

Entries can be uploaded through a portal at The ACT’s website.

There is a submission fee of $25 and the deadline is midnight on Oct. 16.

The Ensemble exhibition will take place from Nov. 4 to Dec. 21 with an opening reception from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Nov. 4.

For more information go to www.theactmapleridge.org/gallery.