The Fraser Valley Symphony is looking for new members.

The full symphony orchestra is seeking musicians for the strings, french horn, bass trombone, percussion and harp.

Rehearsals are Monday evenings from September to early June.

Musicians should have a high level of proficiency on their instrument.

The Fraser Valley Symphony was founded in 1984 and is the premier community orchestra of the Fraser Valley region.

For more information contact Dorle Eason at 604-534-7573.