Fresh from Surrey’s Canada Day stage, Hedley launches ‘Cageless’ tour of country

Surrey’s 2017 Canada Day headliners will go on a “Cageless” tour of arenas in 2018.
The band Hedley, whose singer is Surrey-raised Jacob Hoggard, has announced details of a 32-city Canadian tour with Shawn Hook and Neon Dreams.
Concert venues in B.C. include Abbotsford Centre (Feb. 5), Victoria’s Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre (Feb. 6), CN Centre in Prince George (Feb. 8) and Kelowna’s Prospera Place (March 23).
Tickets will go on sale in all markets on Friday (Sept. 29), via the website livenation.com, with VIP packages on sale on Thursday (Sept. 21), via hedleyvip.com.
Appropriately, Hedley’s seventh studio album is called Cageless, recorded at Vancouver’s Warehouse Studio and set for release on Sept. 29 by Universal Music Canada. The R&B-flavoured song “Love Again,” already a hit, is the album’s first single.
The VIP concert package includes “exclusive merchandise, a meet and greet with the band, and an intimate acoustic performance at the meet and greet.”
The Vancouver-based quartet also features Dave Rosin (guitar), Tommy Mac (bass) and Jay Benison (Drums).
Tom Zillich